Cougar Country, the iconic Pullman eatery synonymous with WSU spirit, is coming to the Compton Union Building. The restaurant’s newest location will be serving up its classic burgers, fries, shakes, and more on the ground floor of the CUB this fall.

The menu is still being finalized, but Cougar Country owner Mike Wagoner said the restaurant’s signature items will be available, as well as espresso, smoothies, and select breakfast items from the Zoe Coffee & Kitchen menu.

Wagoner, who previously operated Zoe Underground when it was on campus from 2008-2014, said he is eager to return to the Pullman campus.

“I love being a Coug, and I can’t wait to come back!” he said. “I’m so thankful to my alma mater for this wonderful opportunity to serve WSU students, faculty and staff again. We’re working hard to open as soon as we possibly can.”

Work on the new CUB location is underway, and hiring and training of new employees will take place in the coming weeks.

CUB Director Karee Shaw said she is looking forward to welcoming the CUB’s newest vendor this fall.

“I’m really excited about bringing this Pullman institution to the CUB,” Shaw said. “The CUB is a part of daily life on campus. It’s important to us to have food options students are excited about. Cougar Country is a great addition to our excellent restaurant lineup, and I know it’s going to bring a lot of people and energy to the CUB.”

The on-campus Cougar Country location will be at the east end of the ground floor of the CUB, across from Coug Prints Plus. It is expected to open by fall semester, although the opening date and hours are still being determined. Check the CUB website for information and updates.