Washington State University’s Health Equity Research Center (HERC) awarded seed grants to five research teams that will explore health equity issues with potential to draw major funding for further research.

HERC Director Paul Whitney said, “Each of the funded proposals addresses an issue critical to health equity. They all also have strong prospects for leveraging their seed grants to develop extramurally funded projects. We’ll be excited to follow their accomplishments over the next year and proud to contribute to WSU’s efforts to produce high quality scholarship that directly benefits the people of our state and beyond.”

The funded seed grant proposals were:

Impact of long-COVID-19 on rural- and American Indian-serving primary care practices and their patients in Washington state

Principal Investigator: Patrik Johansson, NW Heron

Decolonizing the outdoors: A community-based approach to improving health equity in early childhood

Principal Investigator: Amber Fyfe-Johnson, IREACH

Human Milk and Cannabinoids

Principal Investigator: Courtney Meehan, Department of Anthropology, College of Arts and Sciences

Coalition building for anti-racism and community-participatory health equity research in Asian communities and Pacific Islander communities: Planting the seed to dismantle structural racism

Principal Investigator: Connie Kim Yen Nguyen-Truong, College of Nursing and

Sara F. Waters, Human Development

Building capacity to reduce agricultural worker exposure to smoke and heat during wildfires

Principal Investigator: Julie Postma, College of Nursing

The Health Equity Research Center supports innovative research on the determinants of health disparities across biological, behavioral, family and community levels. HERC also supports the development of partnerships with communities and health systems in the design and evaluation of interventions in a culturally sensitive and scalable manner. More information is at healthequity.wsu.edu.