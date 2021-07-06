The Washington State University President’s Teaching Academy has named five faculty members from five colleges as inaugural recipients of two prestigious awards.

Three received the Outstanding Publication in the Scholarship of Teaching in Higher Education Award, and two the Teaching Conference Registration Award.

“These awards recognize and celebrate the high accomplishments of WSU instructors and also support their professional development,” said Joy Egbert, academy chair. “The positive impact they have on the education of WSU students is felt every day, and the quality of their efforts helps to raise and fortify the very academic stature of our institution.”

Publication awardees

The Outstanding Publication in the Scholarship of Teaching in Higher Education Award is available to those who published on the topic in a peer-reviewed article within the past two years. Those receiving the first awards in this category are:

Elizabeth Canning ($500), assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Dept. of Psychology, first author on the article “Feeling Like an Imposter: The Effect of Perceived Classroom Competition on the Daily Psychological Experiences of First-Generation College Students.” It was published in Social Psychological and Personality Science, 11(5), 647-657.

Anne Marie Guerrettaz ($250), assistant professor in the College of Education’s Dept. of Teaching and Learning, first author on the article “’We acted like ELLs’: A Pedagogy of Embodiment in Preservice Teaching Education.” It was published in Language Teaching Research, June 7, 2020, 1-25.

Stephen Hines ($250), professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Dept. of Veterinary Microbiology and Pathology, first author on the article “An Inter-institutional External Peer-review Process to Evaluate Educators at Schools of Veterinary Medicine.” It was published in the Journal of Veterinary Medical Education, 47(5), 535-545.

Conference awardees

The Teaching Conference Registration Award is designed to help to cover the cost to attend a conference, meeting, or workshop that will directly enhance classroom teaching and/or the scholarship of teaching. Recipients of the first awards in this category are:

Dipra Jha ($500), associate professor in the Carson College of Business’s School of Hospitality Business Management, to attend a March virtual Harvard Business Publishing event on key elements for success in teaching in online and hybrid classes.

Alana Pulay ($250), assistant professor in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture’s School of Design and Construction, to attend the virtual Interior Design Educators Council (IDEC) Annual Conference in March.

Academy’s role

The WSU President’s Teaching Academy serves as the institution’s premier organization dedicated to teaching excellence. It is open to a select number of faculty with academic responsibility to the university who have records of sustained excellence in teaching and are recognized for their scholarship in teaching and learning. The newest members were installed in May 2020, bringing the membership total to 60.

Egbert said that the two awards will be presented annually, with a call for nominations set for next spring.