Preliminary vaccination & exemption data
(Unless otherwise noted, figures reflect data available through Oct. 6)
Employees
Under the state’s COVID‑19 vaccine mandate, all state employees must be fully vaccinated or granted an exemption by Oct. 18. The employee figures below include faculty, administrative professionals, classified staff, hourly student and non-student workers and graduate assistants.
Vaccination levels
About 88% of WSU employees throughout the university system are at least partially vaccinated so far. Verification efforts are continuing. Here’s a campus-by-campus look at where things stood as of Oct. 5.
- Pullman: 87% (includes WSU Extension and WSU research centers statewide)
- Vancouver: 96%
- Tri‑Cities: 84%
- Spokane: 90%
- Everett: 83%
- Global campus: 90%
Exemptions systemwide
(applications are continuing to be evaluated)
Religious
- Requests: 437
- Granted: 98 so far
Medical
- Requests: 101
- Granted: 41 so far
Students
Vaccination levels
(verification efforts are continuing)
- Pullman: 98% with 84% of students reporting
- Vancouver: 96% with 72% reporting
- Tri-Cities: 95% with 68% reporting
- Spokane: 98% with 77% reporting
- Everett: 95% with 61% reporting
- Global: N/A (students enrolled in the online Global campus aren’t required under university policy to be vaccinated)
Religious exemptions
(applications are continuing to be evaluated)
Everett
- Requested: 16
- Approved so far: 15
Pullman
- Requested: 527
- Approved so far: 298
Spokane
- Requested: 56
- Approved so far: 44
Tri-Cities
- Requested: 137
- Approved so far: 81
Vancouver
- Requested: 200
- Approved so far: 140