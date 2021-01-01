Preliminary vaccination & exemption data

(Unless otherwise noted, figures reflect data available through Oct. 6)

Employees

Under the state’s COVID‑19 vaccine mandate, all state employees must be fully vaccinated or granted an exemption by Oct. 18. The employee figures below include faculty, administrative professionals, classified staff, hourly student and non-student workers and graduate assistants.

Vaccination levels

About 88% of WSU employees throughout the university system are at least partially vaccinated so far. Verification efforts are continuing. Here’s a campus-by-campus look at where things stood as of Oct. 5.

Pullman: 87% (includes WSU Extension and WSU research centers statewide)

(includes WSU Extension and WSU research centers statewide) Vancouver: 96%

Tri‑Cities: 84%

Spokane: 90%

Everett: 83%

Global campus: 90%

Exemptions systemwide

(applications are continuing to be evaluated)

Religious Requests: 437

Granted: 98 so far Medical Requests: 101

Granted: 41 so far

Students

Vaccination levels

(verification efforts are continuing)

Pullman: 98% with 84% of students reporting

with 84% of students reporting Vancouver: 96% with 72% reporting

with 72% reporting Tri-Cities: 95% with 68% reporting

with 68% reporting Spokane: 98% with 77% reporting

with 77% reporting Everett: 95% with 61% reporting

with 61% reporting Global: N/A (students enrolled in the online Global campus aren’t required under university policy to be vaccinated)

Religious exemptions

(applications are continuing to be evaluated)

Everett Requested: 16

Approved so far: 15 Pullman Requested: 527

Approved so far: 298 Spokane Requested: 56

Approved so far: 44