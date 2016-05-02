WSU Cougar Head Logo
W
ashington
S
tate
U
niversity
Give
Apply
Locations
My WSU
Give
Apply
Locations
My WSU
Close
WSU
Insider
News and Information for Faculty, Staff, and the WSU Community
Menu
Close
News
News Categories
Arts & Culture
Awards & Achievements
Benefits & Training
Business & Economics
Campus & Community
Food & Agriculture
Health & Medicine
Politics & Society
Reports & Updates
Science & Technology
University Affairs
Veterinary Medicine
Announcements
Contact Us
For Journalists
Press Releases
Tip Sheets
COVID-19
Cannabis research
Institutional Data
Quick Facts
Search
Close
Submit a Press Release
Submit a Press Release
Step
1
of
4
25%
Submission Contact
First Name
(Required)
Last Name
(Required)
Email
(Required)
Additional Email Contacts (Optional)
Enter a comma separated list of email addresses you would like to receive a CC of the press release submission.
Why is this press release relevant / what make it news?
(Required)
Who is your target audience?
(Required)
What is the desired outcome of this press release?
(Required)
Which one of the recognized press release categories does it fit in?
(Required)
Research results that advance knowledge, demonstrate world-class quality and innovation, and appeal to a general audience, showing impact and highlighting novel or surprising results.
Application of knowledge that addresses social and global problems.
Major grants, awards and partnerships (grants over $1 million and awards that support WSU’s Strategic Plan and other university initiatives).
Verifiable distinctions and innovations that elevate prestige (first, best, only).
Economic development activity that shows WSU is an essential driver of competitiveness, quality of life and prosperity in Washington state and beyond.
Top-tier rankings – news value is determined by year-over-year performance.
High-profile and high-priority policy developments, university statements and newsworthy governing decisions.
A small number of carefully selected events based on news value and alignment to WSU’s Strategic Plan.
Press Release Content
Press Release Title
(Required)
Requested Publish Date (Optional)
MM slash DD slash YYYY
Publishing Information
This press release contains embargoed or time sensitive content.
Draft Press Release (Word Doc only)
(Required)
Max. file size: 195 MB.
Author Name
(Required)
Author Title/Affiliation
Author Email
Author Phone
Additional Author(s)
Please include name, title/affiliation, email, and phone (optional) for each additional author.
Media Contacts
Please include name, title/affiliation, email, and phone (optional) for each contact.
Images
Image 1
Max. file size: 195 MB.
Image 1: Alternative Text
Image 1: Caption
Caption will be displayed underneath the image.
Image 2
Max. file size: 195 MB.
Image 2: Alternative Text
Image 2: Caption
Caption will be displayed underneath the image.
Image 3
Max. file size: 195 MB.
Image 3: Alternative Text
Image 3: Caption
Caption will be displayed underneath the image.
Please Note: If you are including files and images the form may take a few seconds to complete the submission once the button is clicked.