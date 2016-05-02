Submit a Press Release

Research results that advance knowledge, demonstrate world-class quality and innovation, and appeal to a general audience, showing impact and highlighting novel or surprising results.

Application of knowledge that addresses social and global problems.

Major grants, awards and partnerships (grants over $1 million and awards that support WSU’s Strategic Plan and other university initiatives).

Verifiable distinctions and innovations that elevate prestige (first, best, only).

Economic development activity that shows WSU is an essential driver of competitiveness, quality of life and prosperity in Washington state and beyond.

Top-tier rankings – news value is determined by year-over-year performance.

High-profile and high-priority policy developments, university statements and newsworthy governing decisions.