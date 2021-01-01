Submitting announcements

Please submit just one Announcement per week per unique activity or topic.

For questions or help with the submission form, contact WSU Announcements at announcements@wsu.edu.

Submit an announcement

Submissions must be from a valid wsu.edu email address.

Reminders when submitting

The accuracy of the information is the responsibility of the person or organization submitting it.

Each unique announcement can be submitted just once per week .

. Headlines should be as close to 5-7 words as possible.

Include the location of your activity, such as Pullman campus or Vancouver campus, etc.

When specifying the day of the week and the date, use a comma after day and date. For example: Monday, June 10, …

When stating the time, use periods with a.m. and p.m. For example: 7 a.m. or 4 p.m.

The preview screen is the text box. The text box is WYSIWYG. So how you enter the text in the text box is how it will appear when posted, though it may include edits for grammar, style or consistency.

Copy and paste your text from Notepad into the text box and then format.

Place contact information at end of announcement.

Need corrections? Send an email to announcements@wsu.edu for any corrections.

To make the text box bigger, place your cursor at the right corner of the box, click and drag to desired length.

Announcements are reviewed for compliance with rules on proper use of WSU communication resources.

Submissions are seldom edited, though light edits for style are sometimes made during the review and approval process. Any substantive edits, which are rare, will be returned for review.

Announcements is a service provided to the WSU community free of charge by University Marketing and Communications. We are happy to help promote your activities and share your information but please limit unique posts about the same activity or topic to just one per week.

What are WSU Announcements?

These are highly transactional types of notices of general university interest. They are self-uploaded by the units that authored the notices and submitting units are expected to copy edit and ensure factual accuracy. Examples of include: