Statement of Support

Cougar family,

Our thoughts are with the students, families, and friends impacted by the tragic act of violence that took place early Saturday morning in Pullman. We recognize the toll this is taking on our community and we want our students and employees to know resources are available.

WSU student support:

WSU employee support:

Community resources:

SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration): 1-800-662-HELP (1-800-662-4357)

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness): 1-800-950-NAMI (800-950-6264)

The Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386

Pathways to Safety (Gender-Based Violence): 1-833-723-3833

LGBT National Hotline: 1-888-843-4564

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-565-8860

Blackline (BIPOC Hotline): 1-800-604-5841

Please know that we are here for you.

Kirk Schulz

President

Washington State University

Elizabeth Chilton

Provost

Washington State University

Jill L. Creighton

Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students

Washington State University