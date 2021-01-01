WSU Cougar Head Logo Washington State University
Statement of Support

Cougar family,

Our thoughts are with the students, families, and friends impacted by the tragic act of violence that took place early Saturday morning in Pullman. We recognize the toll this is taking on our community and we want our students and employees to know resources are available.

WSU student support:

WSU employee support:

Community resources:

  • SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration): 1-800-662-HELP (1-800-662-4357)
  • NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness): 1-800-950-NAMI (800-950-6264)
  • The Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386
  • Pathways to Safety (Gender-Based Violence): 1-833-723-3833
  • LGBT National Hotline: 1-888-843-4564
  • Trans Lifeline: 1-877-565-8860
  • Blackline (BIPOC Hotline): 1-800-604-5841

Please know that we are here for you.

Kirk Schulz
President
Washington State University

Elizabeth Chilton
Provost
Washington State University

Jill L. Creighton
Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students
Washington State University