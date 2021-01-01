Statement of Support
Cougar family,
Our thoughts are with the students, families, and friends impacted by the tragic act of violence that took place early Saturday morning in Pullman. We recognize the toll this is taking on our community and we want our students and employees to know resources are available.
WSU student support:
- Cougar Health Services, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS): 509-335-4511 during business hours, or 509-335-2159 after hours/on weekends.
- Office of the Dean of Students: 509-335-5757
- Student Care Network
WSU employee support:
- Employee Assistance Program (EAP): 1-877-313-4455
Community resources:
- SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration): 1-800-662-HELP (1-800-662-4357)
- NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness): 1-800-950-NAMI (800-950-6264)
- The Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386
- Pathways to Safety (Gender-Based Violence): 1-833-723-3833
- LGBT National Hotline: 1-888-843-4564
- Trans Lifeline: 1-877-565-8860
- Blackline (BIPOC Hotline): 1-800-604-5841
Please know that we are here for you.
Kirk Schulz
President
Washington State University
Elizabeth Chilton
Provost
Washington State University
Jill L. Creighton
Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students
Washington State University