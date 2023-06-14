Observing Juneteenth
I call on Cougs everywhere to uplift each other and their communities as we observe Juneteenth.
This commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States has been celebrated for more than a century, though it only recently became a national holiday. From small backyard gatherings to large festivals and parades, people come together in unity and purpose.
Yet even as we mark this important event, there’s a disturbing movement under way to censor Black history. None of us should be shielded from the reality of racism and its corrosive effects that persist to this day.
As you celebrate Juneteenth, I encourage you to reflect on this holiday and your power to help bring change.
Happy Juneteenth.
‘Feeling it, being a part of it’ enhances Juneteenth appreciation
Taking part in local Juneteenth celebrations can be as important to understanding the spirit of the holiday as learning about the history behind it. Sisters Razan and Reem Osman, who attend WSU Tri‑Cities, want to share that message widely with members of the university community.