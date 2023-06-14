Observing Juneteenth

Observing Juneteenth By Kirk Schulz, President

Washington State University

I call on Cougs everywhere to uplift each other and their communities as we observe Juneteenth.

This commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States has been celebrated for more than a century, though it only recently became a national holiday. From small backyard gatherings to large festivals and parades, people come together in unity and purpose.

Yet even as we mark this important event, there’s a disturbing movement under way to censor Black history. None of us should be shielded from the reality of racism and its corrosive effects that persist to this day.

As you celebrate Juneteenth, I encourage you to reflect on this holiday and your power to help bring change.

Happy Juneteenth.