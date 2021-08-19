WSU Health Sciences Spokane will hold its first Covid-19 vaccination clinics beginning this week.

The clinics are free and open to the public, students, faculty and staff.

Vaccinations will be given by students and faculty from the WSU College of Nursing and WSU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Both colleges have participated in numerous Covid vaccination clinics held throughout the region, but this is the first clinic held on the WSU Spokane campus.

Signups are available on the WSU Health Sciences Spokane website but are not necessary to receive a vaccination. WSU Spokane plans on providing the Pfizer vaccine, and depending on supplies, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well. The clinics will be held on multiple days in partnership with the Spokane Regional Health District:

Both first- and second-dose Pfizer vaccines will be available at any of the clinic dates.

The clinics will take place on the ground floor and patio area of the College of Nursing building, at the southwest corner of campus.

Clinic dates and times: