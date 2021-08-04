Dogan Gursoy, Taco Bell Distinguished Professor of hospitality business management in the WSU Carson College of Business, recently received the Lifetime Research Achievement Award from the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE), the premier professional association for hospitality and tourism educators.

The award recognizes ICHRIE members who have made significant contributions to outstanding scholarship in hospitality and tourism.

“I am honored to receive the ICHRIE Lifetime Research Achievement Award and am very grateful for the recognition I have received for my work,” said Gursoy in his acceptance speech.

Over the past 20 years, Gursoy has been one of the top researchers in the WSU School of Hospitality Business Management. He has published more than 75 papers during his WSU tenure on a variety of hospitality and tourism topics, often focusing on emerging trends in the industry. Additionally, he is recognized as one of world’s top 10 most prominent researchers in his field in the last decade.

“Dr. Gursoy’s ongoing contributions help to make our hospitality program one best in the country,” said Debbie Compeau, Carson College senior associate dean for faculty affairs and research. “Accomplishments from professors like him are critical to our college’s goal of being recognized as regular contributors of rigorous and influential research to academic disciplines.”

Gursoy received the award at the 2021 ICHRIE Annual Conference on July 27.

“I couldn’t have become a top researcher in my field without the help of my wife, Dr. Christina Chi, my mentors, my current and former Ph.D. students, and research partners. I sincerely want to thank each one of them for helping me become a better person and a better researcher,” said Gursoy.