The Student Recreation Center on the WSU Pullman campus will be closed for a deep cleaning Aug. 1–7.

While SRC is closed, members can use the Chinook Student Center for free. Chinook will be open Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Monday-Friday from 5:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. The SRC backyard as well as the tennis courts and Valley Roads Playfields will remain open while the center is closed.

The Student Recreation Center is scheduled to reopen Aug. 8 at 9 a.m.