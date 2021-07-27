Washington State University will feature the mentored research of nearly 60 undergraduates from 36 universities at three virtual symposia on Friday, July 30, Aug. 3, and Aug. 6. Each event runs from 10:30 a.m.-noon each day. The public is invited to the no-cost presentations.

“The Office of Undergraduate Research has had the opportunity to assist research programs from a number of STEM disciplines this summer as they hosted students on campus and virtually for around 10 weeks,” said Colin Mannex, associate director.

“The students may come from institutions across the nation plus WSU, but they shared a common experience by working with WSU’s outstanding faculty researchers and their teams on a variety of important projects.

“We look forward to hearing individual students explain the work they did and the results they found during their time at WSU.”

Supported by grants from organizations such as the National Science Foundation as well as professors’ grants, the research projects and their principal investigators this year are:

Student projects this Friday will be from the Sankaran, Padowski, and Offerdahl labs. On Aug. 3, they will be from the Collins, Tao, Ghasemzadeh, and Bartley labs. On Aug. 6, presenters will be from the Pressley, McCloy, and Smertenko labs. A schedule posted on the summer undergraduate research website details the names of student researchers and their presentation times.

The Office of Undergraduate Research is part of the Division of Academic Engagement and Student Achievement in the Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President.