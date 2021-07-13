The savory aroma of food cooking on the barbecue and the sounds of festive music are returning to Terrell Mall this month.

WSU Dining Services has scheduled three Wednesdays on the Mall barbecues on July 14, 21, and 28. Each event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Dining Services Executive Chef Chris Siple said this summer’s Wednesdays on the Mall barbecues have special meaning because so many faculty, staff, and students were unable to be on campus last summer due to the COVID‑19 pandemic.

“These barbecues are designed to celebrate the return of faculty, staff, and students to campus,” he said. “Food and music are always something that brings people together and we are excited to get out and interact with the community again. It will be a lot of fun.”

Siple and his team have planned a special menu for each event: street tacos on July 14, street hot dogs grilled over open flame on July 21, and kebabs on July 28. Vegan options will be available.

He is particularly excited for people to try the street tacos, as they will be available for purchase year-round at Carlita’s in the Compton Union Building starting July 19.

To learn more about the meals and costs, visit the Dining Services website. Customers can pre-order their food and pay via the GET App, or pay with Cougar CASH or a debit/credit card at Carlita’s and bring the receipt to the barbecue.

Bonding through music

The Student Entertainment Board is once again hosting its Summer Concert Series in conjunction with the barbecues.

SEB Executive Director Jacob Wakeman-Rassmussen invited three local singer/songwriters to perform, each of whom put on memorable shows during Wednesdays on the Mall in 2019: Willy Jay Tracy, who will perform on July 14, Andru Gomez on July 21, and Spencer Batt on July 28.

“I could not be more excited to be back on campus and planning these events,” he said. “These artists will help bring our Cougar community together again, and I’m happy students have opportunities like this to feel what it is really like to be a student here.”