PULLMAN, Wash. – Afghanistan is working to rebuild its culture, economy and institutions – and a brighter future – by increasing its capacity to deliver extension programs at the local level. Washington State University is part of a consortium of leading land grant universities assisting the effort.

A recent conference in Kabul brought together more than 300 participants from Afghan agricultural, government and NGO agencies and the consortium to share experiences and see the bigger picture of the work. The University of California Davis, Purdue University and the University of Maryland are partners on the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Afghanistan Agricultural Extension Project (AAEP).

Conference topics included model teaching farms, farmer field schools and mini-fund projects. Participants actively engaged as presenters and in breakout sessions that allowed them to share ideas, form collaborations and plan for the future.

A poster session, with 71 posters, provided another format for sharing information, wisdom and ideas.